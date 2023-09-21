Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 21 Sep 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 353.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.95 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

IKIO Systems Ltd. had an open price of 358.9 and a close price of 358.35 on the last day. The stock had a high of 361.75 and a low of 349.05. The market capitalization of the company is 2294.5 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 350.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 38,722 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹353.95, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹353.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 353.95. There has been a slight percent change of 0.03, indicating a small increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.1, implying a minimal rise in value.

21 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹358.35 on last trading day

The last day of IKIO BSE trading saw a volume of 38,722 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 358.35.

