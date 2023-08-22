IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
IKIO stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -1.49 %. The stock closed at 370.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.7 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the opening price of IKIO was ₹368.05 and the closing price was ₹370.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹373.55, while the lowest price was ₹364.2. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently ₹2818.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹360. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for IKIO was 18166.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:06:03 AM IST
22 Aug 2023, 08:13:29 AM IST
