Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -1.49 %. The stock closed at 370.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.7 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the opening price of IKIO was 368.05 and the closing price was 370.2. The highest price reached during the day was 373.55, while the lowest price was 364.2. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 2818.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 360. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for IKIO was 18166.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹364.7, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹370.2

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 364.7. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decline of 5.5 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹370.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,166. The closing price for the day was 370.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.