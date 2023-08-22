IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the opening price of IKIO was ₹368.05 and the closing price was ₹370.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹373.55, while the lowest price was ₹364.2. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently ₹2818.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹360. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for IKIO was 18166.

