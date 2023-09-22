IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was ₹353.95 and the close price was ₹353.85. The stock had a high of ₹358.45 and a low of ₹351. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2288.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹349.05. The BSE volume for IKIO was 21,632 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹354. There has been a 0.55% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.13%
|3 Months
|-24.71%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is ₹352.05. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, suggesting a decline of ₹1.8 in the stock price.
