Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 352.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the open price for IKIO was 353.95 and the close price was 353.85. The stock had a high of 358.45 and a low of 351. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2288.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 349.05. The BSE volume for IKIO was 21,632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹354, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹352.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 354. There has been a 0.55% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST IKIO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.13%
3 Months-24.71%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹352.05, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹353.85

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 352.05. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.8, suggesting a decline of 1.8 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹353.85 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO had a trading volume of 21,632 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 353.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.