IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO's stock soars as it trades positively today

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹364.75 and closed at ₹364.7. The stock reached a high of ₹370.2 and a low of ₹362.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at ₹2816.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 38,785 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹369.15, with a percent change of 1.29. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.29% from the previous trading session. The net change is 4.7, meaning that the stock has increased by 4.7 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
-99999.99%
|6 Months
-99999.99%
|YTD
-99999.99%
|1 Year
-99999.99%
Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is ₹364.45. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.25 in the stock price.
On the last day, IKIO had a trading volume of 38,785 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹364.7.
