IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO's stock soars as it trades positively today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 364.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.15 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 364.75 and closed at 364.7. The stock reached a high of 370.2 and a low of 362.8 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 2816.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 38,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹369.15, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹364.45

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 369.15, with a percent change of 1.29. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.29% from the previous trading session. The net change is 4.7, meaning that the stock has increased by 4.7 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

23 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST IKIO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.11%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹364.45, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹364.7

Based on the current data of IKIO stock, the price is 364.45. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a decrease of 0.25 in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹364.7 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO had a trading volume of 38,785 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 364.7.

