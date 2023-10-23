Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stocks Plummeting in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 01:58 PM IST Trade
IKIO stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 349.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.45 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the opening price of IKIO stock was 350.55. The closing price was slightly lower at 348.55. The stock reached a high of 354.95 during the day and a low of 348.15. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 0.0 cr. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15, while its 52-week low is 343.4. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for IKIO was 6862 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹343.45, down -1.66% from yesterday's ₹349.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 343.45. There has been a percent change of -1.66, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.8, which means the stock has decreased by 5.8.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST IKIO share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days351.56
10 Days351.40
20 Days353.26
50 Days364.77
100 Days372.25
300 Days372.25
23 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IKIO Lighting stock today was 342, while the high price was 352.8.

23 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹343, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹349.25

Based on the current data, the price of IKIO stock is 343. The percent change is -1.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.25, suggesting a decrease of 6.25 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:29 PM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹344.45, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹349.25

Based on the current data, the IKIO stock price is 344.45, with a percent change of -1.37. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.8, suggesting a decline of 4.8 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of IKIO Lighting stock today was 342, while the high price reached 352.8.

23 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹344.9, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹349.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 344.9. There has been a percent change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, IKIO Lighting stock reached a low price of 342 and a high price of 352.8.

23 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹343.5, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹349.25

The current data shows that the stock price of IKIO is 343.5 with a percent change of -1.65% and a net change of -5.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.65% or 5.75.

23 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹343, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹349.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 343. This represents a percent change of -1.79% and a net change of -6.25.

Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

IKIO Lighting stock's low price for the day is 345, while the high price is 352.8.

23 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹347.95, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹349.25

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the price is 347.95. There has been a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -1.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the actual decrease in value is 1.3.

23 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹348.75, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹348.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 348.75 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 and the percent change indicates a small percentage increase of 0.06%. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of these changes.

23 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹348.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IKIO had a volume of 6862 shares, with a closing price of 348.55.

