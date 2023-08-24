Hello User
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 4.88 %. The stock closed at 364.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.25 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at a price of 364.5 and closed at 364.45. The highest price reached during the day was 385.55, while the lowest price was 364.5. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2954.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 89,212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

