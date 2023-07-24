IKIO Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 411.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.25 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the stock of IKIO opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹411.25. The highest price reached for the stock was ₹417.65, while the lowest price was ₹409.95. The market capitalization of IKIO is estimated to be around ₹3,178.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is recorded at ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹391.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for IKIO on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:13:28 AM IST
