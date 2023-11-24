Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO stock plummets in latest trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 344.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.6 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 348.95 and closed at 344.45. The stock reached a high of 352.5 and a low of 342.6. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 315. The BSE volume for IKIO was 29,138 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹343.6, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹344.45

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 343.6, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% or 0.85.

24 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹344.45 on last trading day

On the last day of IKIO BSE, the volume of shares traded was 29,138. The closing price of each share was 344.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.