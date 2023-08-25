IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at ₹387.95 and closed at ₹382.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹387.95, while the lowest was ₹380.25. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at ₹2952.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹477.15 and its 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on this day was 36,369.
IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹379, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹382.45
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is ₹379, with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and has decreased by ₹3.45.
IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹379.2, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹382.45
The stock price of IKIO, a company, currently stands at ₹379.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.85%, resulting in a net change of -3.25.
IKIO share price live: Price Analysis
IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹382, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹382.25
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹382. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.25 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹382.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 36,369. The closing price for the day was ₹382.25.
