IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 382.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at 387.95 and closed at 382.25. The highest price reached during the day was 387.95, while the lowest was 380.25. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 2952.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15 and its 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO shares on this day was 36,369.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:00:54 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹379, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹382.45

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 379, with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.9% and has decreased by 3.45.

25 Aug 2023, 09:45:14 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹379.2, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹382.45

The stock price of IKIO, a company, currently stands at 379.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.85%, resulting in a net change of -3.25.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32:47 AM IST

IKIO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.92%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
25 Aug 2023, 09:09:19 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹382, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹382.25

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 382. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.25 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

25 Aug 2023, 08:09:01 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹382.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 36,369. The closing price for the day was 382.25.


