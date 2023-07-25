IKIO Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 408.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.1 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the stock for IKIO opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹408.1. The high for the day was ₹416.0, while the low was ₹405.25. The market cap for IKIO was 3153.8254078100003 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹477.15, and the 52-week low was ₹391.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE for IKIO on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:09:02 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹408.1 yesterday
On the last day of trading for IKIO BSE, there were 0 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹408.1.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!