IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 353.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.1 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO's stock opened at 352.25 and closed at 352.05. The highest price reached during the day was 357.9, while the lowest price was 351. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently valued at 2,299.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 349.05. The total BSE volume for IKIO shares traded on the last day was 11,964.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹355.1, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹353.85

The stock price of IKIO is currently 355.1 with a percent change of 0.35. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

25 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹352.05 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO had a trading volume of 11,964 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IKIO's shares was 352.05.

