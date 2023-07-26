comScore
IKIO Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 408.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.1 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO had an opening price of 0.0 and a closing price of 408.1. The stock reached a high of 414.0 and a low of 406.5 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3,153.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 391.0. No shares were traded on the BSE for IKIO on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:05:54 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹408.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, IKIO BSE had a volume of 0 shares, indicating that no shares were bought or sold. The closing price for the day was 408.1.

