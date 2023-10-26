IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at ₹343.25, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹328.65

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at ₹344.9 and closed at ₹338.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹346.3, while the lowest price was ₹325. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, and the 52-week low is ₹336.05. A total of 16,210 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO closed today at ₹343.25, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹328.65 Today's closing price for IKIO stock is ₹343.25, which is a 4.44% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹328.65. The net change in price is ₹14.6.

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹339.45, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹328.65 The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹339.45, which represents a 3.29% increase from the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is 10.8, indicating a positive movement. Click here for IKIO AGM

IKIO share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 348.56 10 Days 350.64 20 Days 352.48 50 Days 363.99 100 Days 371.88 300 Days 371.88

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹332, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹338.35 Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹332. The percent change is -1.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.35, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.35 in the stock price.

