Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at 343.25, up 4.44% from yesterday's 328.65
BackBack

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at ₹343.25, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹328.65

12 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 4.44 %. The stock closed at 328.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.25 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at 344.9 and closed at 338.35. The highest price reached during the day was 346.3, while the lowest price was 325. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 336.05. A total of 16,210 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:44:32 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO closed today at ₹343.25, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹328.65

Today's closing price for IKIO stock is 343.25, which is a 4.44% increase from the previous day's closing price of 328.65. The net change in price is 14.6.

26 Oct 2023, 05:39:20 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for IKIO Lighting stock is as follows: Today's low price: 321 Today's high price: 344.4

26 Oct 2023, 03:16:41 PM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹339.45, up 3.29% from yesterday's ₹328.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 339.45, which represents a 3.29% increase from the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is 10.8, indicating a positive movement.

26 Oct 2023, 02:23:20 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹339.2, up 3.21% from yesterday's ₹328.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 339.2. There has been a percent change of 3.21, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 10.55, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, based on this data, the stock appears to be performing well.

26 Oct 2023, 02:19:47 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, IKIO Lighting stock reached a low of 321 and a high of 342.2.

26 Oct 2023, 01:54:22 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹338.55, up 3.01% from yesterday's ₹328.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 338.55, with a percent change of 3.01 and a net change of 9.9.

26 Oct 2023, 01:36:16 PM IST

IKIO share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days348.56
10 Days350.64
20 Days352.48
50 Days363.99
100 Days371.88
300 Days371.88
26 Oct 2023, 01:26:04 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

IKIO Lighting stock's low price for the day is 321 and the high price is 331.7.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10:47 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹330.95, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹328.65

The stock price of IKIO is currently 330.95, which is a 0.7% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 2.3.

26 Oct 2023, 12:42:54 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹330.75, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹328.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 330.75. The percent change is 0.64, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.1, meaning that the stock has increased by 2.1 since the previous trading session.

26 Oct 2023, 12:10:05 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for IKIO Lighting stock is 331.1, while the low is 321.

26 Oct 2023, 11:46:40 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹322.45, down -1.89% from yesterday's ₹328.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that its price is 322.45. There has been a percent change of -1.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.2, suggesting a decline in the stock's price by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 11:20:14 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹321.7, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹328.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 321.7. There has been a percent change of -2.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.95, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.95.

26 Oct 2023, 11:10:44 AM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

IKIO Lighting stock reached a low price of 321 and a high price of 331.1 today.

26 Oct 2023, 10:30:46 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹322.1, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹328.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 322.1. There has been a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.55, which means the stock price has decreased by 6.55.

26 Oct 2023, 10:27:38 AM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IKIO Lighting stock was 321.4 and the high price was 331.1.

26 Oct 2023, 09:58:06 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹321.4, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹328.65

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 321.4 with a percent change of -2.21. This indicates that there has been a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.25.

26 Oct 2023, 09:00:18 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹332, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹338.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 332. The percent change is -1.88, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.35, suggesting a decrease of 6.35 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:07:58 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹338.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 16,210. The closing price for the shares was 338.35.

