IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 353.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355.75 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 355.1 and closed at 353.85. The stock had a high of 356.85 and a low of 352.5. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 2303.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 349.05. The BSE volume for IKIO was 6502 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹355.75, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹353.35

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 355.75. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has experienced a small positive change.

26 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST IKIO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.21%
3 Months-26.88%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹354.35, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹353.85

As of the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 354.35, with a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

26 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹353.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, a total of 6,502 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 353.85 per share.

