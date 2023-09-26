IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹355.1 and closed at ₹353.85. The stock had a high of ₹356.85 and a low of ₹352.5. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at ₹2303.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, while the 52-week low is ₹349.05. The BSE volume for IKIO was 6502 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.