IKIO Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 409.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.55 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, IKIO had an open price of 0.0 and closed at 409.55. The stock reached a high of 413.1 and a low of 405.5. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3165.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, while the 52-week low is 391.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for IKIO on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:20:04 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹409.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, there were no shares traded and the closing price was 409.55.

