comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at 333.65, down -1.87% from yesterday's 340
BackBack

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO closed today at ₹333.65, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹340

11 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 340 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.65 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 323.05 and closed at 328.65. The stock had a high of 344.4 and a low of 321. The market capitalization of IKIO was 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high was 477.15 and the 52-week low was 325. The BSE volume for IKIO was 20,374 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:33:17 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO closed today at ₹333.65, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹340

Today, the closing price of IKIO stock was 333.65, representing a decrease of 1.87% from the previous day. The net change in price was -6.35. Yesterday's closing price was 340. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline in value compared to the previous day.

27 Oct 2023, 05:30:07 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

IKIO Lighting stock reached a low price of 332.4 and a high price of 346.15 today.

27 Oct 2023, 02:42:09 PM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹334.3, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹340

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 334.3. There has been a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.7.

27 Oct 2023, 02:28:19 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of IKIO Lighting stock was 334.5, while the high price reached 346.15.

27 Oct 2023, 01:57:46 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹337.1, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹340

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 337.1. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a decline in the value of IKIO stock.

27 Oct 2023, 01:32:23 PM IST

IKIO share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days343.19
10 Days349.10
20 Days351.25
50 Days362.91
100 Days371.42
300 Days371.42
27 Oct 2023, 01:19:19 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for IKIO Lighting stock is 337.65 and the high price is 346.15.

27 Oct 2023, 01:08:15 PM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹337.9, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹340

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 337.9. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decline of 2.1 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:35:25 PM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹339, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹340

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 339. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of 1 rupee in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:14:56 PM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for IKIO Lighting stock is 338.85, while the high price is 346.15.

27 Oct 2023, 11:47:26 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹341, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹340

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 341, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% or 1 point.

27 Oct 2023, 11:12:42 AM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, IKIO Lighting stock's low price was 340.4 and the high price was 346.15.

27 Oct 2023, 11:04:08 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹342.45, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹340

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 342.45. There has been a 0.72 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38:16 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO trading at ₹343, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹340

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 343. There has been a 0.88% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 3.

Click here for IKIO Profit Loss

27 Oct 2023, 10:19:09 AM IST

IKIO Lighting share price live: Today's Price range

Today, IKIO Lighting stock has had a low price of 341.9 and a high price of 346.15.

27 Oct 2023, 09:53:39 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹343.25, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹328.65

Based on the current data, the price of IKIO stock is 343.25. There has been a percent change of 4.44, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 14.6, suggesting a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:07:54 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹343.25, up 4.44% from yesterday's ₹328.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 343.25. It has experienced a percentage change of 4.44%, resulting in a net change of 14.6.

27 Oct 2023, 08:13:14 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹328.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IKIO BSE had a volume of 20,374 shares and closed at a price of 328.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App