IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 354.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at 351.4 and closed at 353.35. The highest price reached during the day was 358.4, while the lowest price was 350.05. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 2309.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 349.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,913 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹354, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹354.1

The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is 354. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, indicated by a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.1.

27 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹353.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for IKIO on the BSE was 19,913 shares. The closing price for the stock was 353.35.

