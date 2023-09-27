IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, the stock of IKIO opened at ₹351.4 and closed at ₹353.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹358.4, while the lowest price was ₹350.05. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at ₹2309.78 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, and the 52-week low is ₹349.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,913 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of IKIO stock shows that the stock price is ₹354. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, indicated by a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.1.
On the last day, the trading volume for IKIO on the BSE was 19,913 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹353.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!