IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Sees Strong Gains in Today's Trading
1 min read.Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 375.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.5 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of IKIO was ₹380 and the close price was ₹382.45. The stock reached a high of ₹382.25 and a low of ₹371.95 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2904.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 29,643 shares.
28 Aug 2023, 09:46:59 AM IST
28 Aug 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST
IKIO share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
1.33%
3 Months
-99999.99%
6 Months
-99999.99%
YTD
-99999.99%
1 Year
-99999.99%
28 Aug 2023, 09:06:18 AM IST
28 Aug 2023, 08:02:42 AM IST
