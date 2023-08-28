Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Sees Strong Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 375.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.5 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, the open price of IKIO was 380 and the close price was 382.45. The stock reached a high of 382.25 and a low of 371.95 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2904.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 29,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹378.5, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹375.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 378.5 with a percent change of 0.72. The net change in the stock price is 2.7.

28 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST IKIO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.33%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
28 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹375.8, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹382.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 375.8, with a percent change of -1.74 and a net change of -6.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.74% and has experienced a decrease of 6.65 points.

28 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹382.45 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a trading volume of 29,643 shares, with a closing price of 382.45. No additional data is provided to further analyze the performance or any changes in the stock's value.

