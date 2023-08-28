IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Sees Strong Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of IKIO was ₹380 and the close price was ₹382.45. The stock reached a high of ₹382.25 and a low of ₹371.95 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2904.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 29,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.