Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plunges in Today's Trading
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 416.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.65 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 0.0 and closed at 416.15. The stock reached a high of 423.75 and a low of 411.0. The market capitalization of IKIO is 3216.0363721149997 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 391.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:15:49 AM IST

IKIO share price NSE Live :IKIO trading at ₹412.65, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹416.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 412.65. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.5.

28 Jul 2023, 09:04:31 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹416.15, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹416.15

Based on the given data, the current price of IKIO stock is 416.15. There has been no percentage or net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable.

28 Jul 2023, 08:16:26 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹416.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, there were 0 shares traded and the closing price was 416.15.

