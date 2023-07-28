IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹416.15. The stock reached a high of ₹423.75 and a low of ₹411.0. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹3216.0363721149997 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹391.0. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹412.65. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹3.5.
Based on the given data, the current price of IKIO stock is ₹416.15. There has been no percentage or net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable.
On the last day of trading for IKIO on the BSE, there were 0 shares traded and the closing price was ₹416.15.
