IKIO Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹354 and closed at ₹354.1. The stock reached a high of ₹355.75 and a low of ₹352.05 during the day. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at ₹2296.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹349.05. The BSE volume for IKIO was 14,282 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.