IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM ISTLivemint
IKIO stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 375.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The stock of IKIO opened at ₹376 and closed at ₹375.8 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹384.65, while the lowest price was ₹375. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2936.67 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹360. The stock had a trading volume of 10226 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:04:05 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:23:12 AM IST
