Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 375.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

The stock of IKIO opened at 376 and closed at 375.8 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 384.65, while the lowest price was 375. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2936.67 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 360. The stock had a trading volume of 10226 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:04:05 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹380, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹375.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 380. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.2 points.

29 Aug 2023, 08:23:12 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹375.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO BSE, a total of 10,226 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 375.8 per share.

