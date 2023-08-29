IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

The stock of IKIO opened at ₹376 and closed at ₹375.8 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹384.65, while the lowest price was ₹375. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2936.67 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹360. The stock had a trading volume of 10226 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is ₹380. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.2 points.
On the last day of trading for IKIO BSE, a total of 10,226 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹375.8 per share.
