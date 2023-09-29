Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO stock price rises, trading on a positive note today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 353.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 355 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at a price of 354.05 and closed at 353.35. The stock's high for the day was 356.9, while the low was 350.1. IKIO has a market capitalization of 2307.5 crore. Its 52-week high is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 349.05. The BSE volume for the day was 22,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹355, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹353.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 355. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.65, indicating a positive change in the stock price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹353.35 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a volume of 22,690 shares and closed at a price of 353.35.

