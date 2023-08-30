IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO's Stock Sees Positive Gains Today
IKIO stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 381.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.3 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the IKIO stock opened at ₹380.6 and closed at ₹380.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹384.05, while the lowest was ₹378.75. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2484.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15, and the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 8341 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 09:41:03 AM IST
IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹382.3, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹381.15
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹382.3. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.
30 Aug 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST
IKIO share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
4.74%
3 Months
-99999.99%
6 Months
-99999.99%
YTD
-99999.99%
1 Year
-99999.99%
30 Aug 2023, 09:07:16 AM IST
IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹382.3, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹380.55
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹382.3. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, reflecting a positive change in the stock price.
30 Aug 2023, 08:27:50 AM IST
IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹380.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IKIO BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,341. The closing price for the shares was ₹380.55.
