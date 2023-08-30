comScore
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO's Stock Sees Positive Gains Today
LIVE UPDATES

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO's Stock Sees Positive Gains Today

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 381.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.3 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIOPremium
IKIO

On the last day, the IKIO stock opened at 380.6 and closed at 380.55. The highest price reached during the day was 384.05, while the lowest was 378.75. The market capitalization of IKIO is 2484.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15, and the 52-week low is 360. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 8341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:41:03 AM IST

IKIO share price update :IKIO trading at ₹382.3, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹381.15

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 382.3. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

30 Aug 2023, 09:30:02 AM IST

IKIO share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.74%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Aug 2023, 09:07:16 AM IST

IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹382.3, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹380.55

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 382.3. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.75, reflecting a positive change in the stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 08:27:50 AM IST

IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹380.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,341. The closing price for the shares was 380.55.

