IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO stock plummets as trading takes a downturn

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹345.8 and closed at ₹340. The stock had a high of ₹346.15 and a low of ₹332.4. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹321. The BSE volume for IKIO was 14,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.