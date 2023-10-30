Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO stock plummets as trading takes a downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 340 per share. The stock is currently trading at 333.65 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at 345.8 and closed at 340. The stock had a high of 346.15 and a low of 332.4. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.15 and the 52-week low is 321. The BSE volume for IKIO was 14,233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹333.65, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹340

The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is 333.65 with a percent change of -1.87 and a net change of -6.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.87% and the value has decreased by 6.35.

30 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹340 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 14,233. The closing price for the day was 340.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.