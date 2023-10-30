IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO stock plummets as trading takes a downturn

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹345.8 and closed at ₹340. The stock had a high of ₹346.15 and a low of ₹332.4. The market capitalization of IKIO is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹321. The BSE volume for IKIO was 14,233 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IKIO stock shows that the price is ₹333.65 with a percent change of -1.87 and a net change of -6.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.87% and the value has decreased by ₹6.35.
On the last day of trading for IKIO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 14,233. The closing price for the day was ₹340.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!