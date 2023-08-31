IKIO Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, IKIO opened at ₹380 and closed at ₹381.15. The stock had a high of ₹383.7 and a low of ₹380. The market capitalization of IKIO is ₹2478.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.15 and the 52-week low is ₹360. The BSE volume for IKIO was 7295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.