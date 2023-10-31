IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day, IKIO opened at ₹335.55 and closed at ₹333.65. The stock had a high of ₹336.65 and a low of ₹324.75. The market capitalization for IKIO was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹477.15, while the 52-week low was ₹321. The BSE volume for the stock was 40,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.