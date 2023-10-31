Hello User
IKIO share price Today Live Updates : IKIO Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IKIO stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 333.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335 per share. Investors should monitor IKIO stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IKIO

On the last day, IKIO opened at 335.55 and closed at 333.65. The stock had a high of 336.65 and a low of 324.75. The market capitalization for IKIO was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 477.15, while the 52-week low was 321. The BSE volume for the stock was 40,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST IKIO share price Today :IKIO trading at ₹335, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹333.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of IKIO is 335, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 1.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4% and the actual increase in price is 1.35.

31 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST IKIO share price Live :IKIO closed at ₹333.65 on last trading day

On the last day, IKIO BSE had a trading volume of 40186 shares with a closing price of 333.65.

