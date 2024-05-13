INDEGENE Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

INDEGENE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indegene's stock opened at ₹659.7 and closed at ₹452.0. The stock reached a high of ₹659.7 and a low of ₹527.8 during the day. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were not available. The BSE volume for the day was 1,646,293 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indegene share price listed on BSE at ₹659.70 whereas it listed on NSE at ₹655 apiece
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indegene-share-price-tanks-12-after-bumper-debut-buy-sell-of-hold-11715583351618.html
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of INDEGENE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2.58
|10 Days
|0.00
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
The stock traded in the range of ₹659.7 & ₹527.8 yesterday to end at ₹452.0.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!