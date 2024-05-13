Hello User
INDEGENE Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:44 PM IST Trade
Livemint

INDEGENE stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 26.33 %. The stock closed at 452.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571.0 per share. Investors should monitor INDEGENE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDEGENE Stock Price Today

INDEGENE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indegene's stock opened at 659.7 and closed at 452.0. The stock reached a high of 659.7 and a low of 527.8 during the day. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were not available. The BSE volume for the day was 1,646,293 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 12:44 PM IST Indegene share price tanks 12% after bumper debut. Buy, sell of hold?

Indegene share price listed on BSE at 659.70 whereas it listed on NSE at 655 apiece

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indegene-share-price-tanks-12-after-bumper-debut-buy-sell-of-hold-11715583351618.html

13 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST INDEGENE Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of INDEGENE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

13 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST INDEGENE share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2.58
10 Days0.00
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
13 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST INDEGENE share price Live :INDEGENE closed at ₹452.0 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 659.7 & 527.8 yesterday to end at 452.0.

