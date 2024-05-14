Hello User
INDEGENE Share Price Live blog for 14 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

INDEGENE stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 570.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 570.65 per share. Investors should monitor INDEGENE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDEGENE Stock Price Today

INDEGENE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indegene's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 570.65. The high for the day was 659.7, while the low was 527.8. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low were also recorded at 659.7 and 527.8 respectively. However, there was no trading volume on the BSE for Indegene's shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST INDEGENE share price Live :INDEGENE closed at ₹570.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 659.7 & 527.8 yesterday to end at 570.65.

