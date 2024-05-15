INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : INDEGENE closed today at 566.75, up 2.22% from yesterday's 554.45

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Indegene's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹554.45. The high for the day was ₹590.0, while the low was ₹553.0. The market capitalization remained unchanged at ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹659.7, and the 52-week low was ₹527.8. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.
INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE has a 0.35% MF holding & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: Indegene ORD stock had a low of ₹532.7 and a high of ₹581.3 on the current day.
INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE share price closed the day at ₹566.75 - a 2.22% higher than the previous closing price.
INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of INDEGENE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|116.71
|10 Days
|58.39
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹590.0 & ₹553.0 yesterday to end at ₹554.45.
