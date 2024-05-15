Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : INDEGENE closed today at 566.75, up 2.22% from yesterday's 554.45

4 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : INDEGENE stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 554.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.75 per share. Investors should monitor INDEGENE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Indegene's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 554.45. The high for the day was 590.0, while the low was 553.0. The market capitalization remained unchanged at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 659.7, and the 52-week low was 527.8. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

15 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE has a 0.35% MF holding & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

15 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: Indegene ORD stock had a low of 532.7 and a high of 581.3 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE closed today at ₹566.75, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹554.45

INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE share price closed the day at 566.75 - a 2.22% higher than the previous closing price.

15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE Short Term and Long Term Trends

INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of INDEGENE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days116.71
10 Days58.39
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
15 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: INDEGENE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: The stock of INDEGENE ORD reached a low of 532.7 and a high of 581.3 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: INDEGENE Short Term and Long Term Trends

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of INDEGENE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: INDEGENE closed at ₹554.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 590.0 & 553.0 yesterday to end at 554.45.

