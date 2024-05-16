INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : INDEGENE closed today at 572.75, up 1.06% from yesterday's 566.75

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading for Indegene, the open price was not available, the close price was ₹566.75. The stock reached a high of ₹581.3 and a low of ₹532.7. The market capitalization was recorded at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹659.7 and the 52-week low was ₹527.8. There were 0 shares traded on the BSE.
INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE has a 0.35% MF holding & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: Indegene ORD stock reached a low of ₹564.3 and a high of ₹583.0 on the current day.
INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE share price closed the day at ₹572.75 - a 1.06% higher than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|227.23
|10 Days
|113.82
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of INDEGENE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: Today, INDEGENE ORD stock reached a low of ₹565.15 and a high of ₹583.00.
INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹581.3 & ₹532.7 yesterday to end at ₹566.75.
