INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : INDEGENE closed today at ₹ 572.75, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹ 566.75

4 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : INDEGENE stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 566.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.75 per share. Investors should monitor INDEGENE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.