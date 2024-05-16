Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : INDEGENE closed today at 572.75, up 1.06% from yesterday's 566.75

4 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : INDEGENE stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 566.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.75 per share. Investors should monitor INDEGENE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading for Indegene, the open price was not available, the close price was 566.75. The stock reached a high of 581.3 and a low of 532.7. The market capitalization was recorded at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 659.7 and the 52-week low was 527.8. There were 0 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE has a 0.35% MF holding & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

16 May 2024, 05:38 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: Indegene ORD stock reached a low of 564.3 and a high of 583.0 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE closed today at ₹572.75, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹566.75

INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE share price closed the day at 572.75 - a 1.06% higher than the previous closing price.

16 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days227.23
10 Days113.82
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
16 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: INDEGENE Short Term and Long Term Trends

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of INDEGENE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: INDEGENE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: Today, INDEGENE ORD stock reached a low of 565.15 and a high of 583.00.

16 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: INDEGENE Short Term and Long Term Trends

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of INDEGENE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days227.23
10 Days113.82
20 Days0.00
50 Days0.00
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
16 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: INDEGENE closed at ₹566.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 581.3 & 532.7 yesterday to end at 566.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.