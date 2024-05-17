INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : INDEGENE closed today at 555.8, down -2.96% from yesterday's 572.75

INDEGENE Share Price Highlights : Indegene's stock on the last trading day had an open price of ₹0.0, closing at ₹572.75. The high for the day was ₹583.0, and the low was ₹564.3. The market capitalization was at 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were ₹659.7 and ₹527.8, respectively. BSE volume for the day was 0 shares.
Disclaimer
INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE has a 0.35% MF holding & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: Today, INDEGENE ORD stock reached a low of ₹551.15 and a high of ₹575.0.
INDEGENE Share Price Live Updates: INDEGENE share price closed the day at ₹555.8 - a 2.96% lower than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|340.07
|10 Days
|170.49
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of INDEGENE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: The stock of INDEGENE ORD reached a low of ₹560.5 and a high of ₹575.0 on the current trading day.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|340.07
|10 Days
|170.49
|20 Days
|0.00
|50 Days
|0.00
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of INDEGENE share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹583.0 & ₹564.3 yesterday to end at ₹572.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!