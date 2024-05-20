INDEGENE Share Price Live blog for 20 May 2024

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live Updates : Indegene's stock opened at ₹552.3 and closed at ₹555.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹562.0, and the low was ₹551.0. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low were at ₹659.7 and ₹527.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 47524 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST
INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: INDEGENE closed at ₹555.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹562.0 & ₹551.0 yesterday to end at ₹555.8.