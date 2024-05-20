Hello User
INDEGENE Share Price Live blog for 20 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live Updates : INDEGENE stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 555.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 556.05 per share. Investors should monitor INDEGENE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live Updates

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live Updates : Indegene's stock opened at 552.3 and closed at 555.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 562.0, and the low was 551.0. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low were at 659.7 and 527.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 47524 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: INDEGENE closed at ₹555.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

INDEGENE Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 562.0 & 551.0 yesterday to end at 555.8.

