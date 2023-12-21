INDIA SHELTER share price Today Live Updates : INDIA SHELTER Stock Soars with Positive Trading

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : India Shelter's stock opened at ₹539.95 and closed at ₹543.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹553.9 and a low of ₹526.15. The market capitalization of India Shelter is currently unknown. The stock's 52-week high is ₹625 and its 52-week low is ₹530.95. On the BSE, a total of 63,319 shares of India Shelter were traded on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.