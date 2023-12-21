INDIA SHELTER share price Today Live Updates : INDIA SHELTER Stock Soars with Positive Trading

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : India Shelter's stock opened at ₹539.95 and closed at ₹543.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹553.9 and a low of ₹526.15. The market capitalization of India Shelter is currently unknown. The stock's 52-week high is ₹625 and its 52-week low is ₹530.95. On the BSE, a total of 63,319 shares of India Shelter were traded on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of India Shelter has increased by 1.17% or ₹6.35. The current price stands at ₹549.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock and suggests potential growth in the company.
The current day's low price for India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited (INDIA SHELTER FINANC CRPRATN ORD) stock is ₹526.15, while the high price is ₹553.9.
The current data for INDIA SHELTER stock shows that the price is ₹550, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 6.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.2% and the net change is +6.5.
On the last day, the volume of India Shelter on BSE was 63,319 shares, and the closing price was ₹543.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!