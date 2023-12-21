Hello User
INDIA SHELTER share price Today Live Updates : INDIA SHELTER Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:53 AM IST
Livemint

INDIA SHELTER stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 543.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 549.85 per share. Investors should monitor INDIA SHELTER stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDIA SHELTER Stock Price Today

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : India Shelter's stock opened at 539.95 and closed at 543.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 553.9 and a low of 526.15. The market capitalization of India Shelter is currently unknown. The stock's 52-week high is 625 and its 52-week low is 530.95. On the BSE, a total of 63,319 shares of India Shelter were traded on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 11:53 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price update :INDIA SHELTER trading at ₹549.85, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹543.5

The stock price of India Shelter has increased by 1.17% or 6.35. The current price stands at 549.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock and suggests potential growth in the company.

21 Dec 2023, 11:17 AM IST INDIA SHELTER FINANC CRPRATN ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for India Shelter Finance Corporation Limited (INDIA SHELTER FINANC CRPRATN ORD) stock is 526.15, while the high price is 553.9.

21 Dec 2023, 11:02 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price Today :INDIA SHELTER trading at ₹550, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹543.5

The current data for INDIA SHELTER stock shows that the price is 550, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 6.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.2% and the net change is +6.5.

21 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price Live :INDIA SHELTER closed at ₹543.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of India Shelter on BSE was 63,319 shares, and the closing price was 543.5.

