INDIA SHELTER share price Today Live Updates : India Shelter's Stock Soars as Positive Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

INDIA SHELTER stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 4.22 %. The stock closed at 543.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.45 per share. Investors should monitor INDIA SHELTER stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDIA SHELTER Stock Price Today

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : On the last day, India Shelter's stock opened at 539.95 and closed at 543.5. The highest price reached during the day was 573.65, while the lowest price was 526.15. The company's market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 625, and the 52-week low is 530.95. The BSE volume for the day was 134,936 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price Today :INDIA SHELTER trading at ₹566.45, up 4.22% from yesterday's ₹543.5

The stock price of INDIA SHELTER has increased by 4.22% or 22.95. The current price of the stock is 566.45.

22 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price Live :INDIA SHELTER closed at ₹543.5 on last trading day

On the last day, India Shelter BSE had a volume of 134,936 shares and closed at a price of 543.5.

