INDIA SHELTER share price Today Live Updates : India Shelter Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

INDIA SHELTER stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 550.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540 per share. Investors should monitor INDIA SHELTER stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDIA SHELTER Stock Price Today

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : India Shelter's stock opened at 568 and closed at 566.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 572 and a low of 547.85. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 625 and 526.15 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 58,322 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price NSE Live :INDIA SHELTER trading at ₹540, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹550.25

India Shelter stock is currently priced at 540, with a percent change of -1.86 and a net change of -10.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price Today :INDIA SHELTER trading at ₹550.25, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹566.45

The current data for INDIA SHELTER stock shows that the price is 550.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.2, indicating a decrease of 16.2 in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price Live :INDIA SHELTER closed at ₹566.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, India Shelter Limited (BSE) had a trading volume of 58,322 shares. The closing price for the stock was 566.45.

