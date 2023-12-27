INDIA SHELTER share price Today Live Updates : India Shelter Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : India Shelter's stock price opened at ₹549.5 and closed at ₹550.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹550.2 and a low of ₹525 during the day. The market capitalization of India Shelter is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹625 and the 52-week low is ₹526.15. The BSE volume for India Shelter on the last trading day was 126,968 shares.
