INDIA SHELTER share price Today Live Updates : India Shelter Stock Plunges as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

INDIA SHELTER stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2023, by -3.75 %. The stock closed at 550.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529.6 per share. Investors should monitor INDIA SHELTER stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDIA SHELTER Stock Price Today

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : India Shelter's stock price opened at 549.5 and closed at 550.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 550.2 and a low of 525 during the day. The market capitalization of India Shelter is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 625 and the 52-week low is 526.15. The BSE volume for India Shelter on the last trading day was 126,968 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price Today :INDIA SHELTER trading at ₹529.6, down -3.75% from yesterday's ₹550.25

The current data for INDIA SHELTER stock shows that the price is 529.6. There has been a percent change of -3.75, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.65, suggesting a decrease of 20.65 in the stock price.

27 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price Live :INDIA SHELTER closed at ₹550.25 on last trading day

On the last day, India Shelter had a trading volume of 126,968 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 550.25.

