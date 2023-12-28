Hello User
INDIA SHELTER Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

INDIA SHELTER stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 529.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 529.8 per share. Investors should monitor INDIA SHELTER stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDIA SHELTER Stock Price Today

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : India Shelter's stock opened at 529.55 and closed at 529.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 544.45 and a low of 523.3 during the day. The market capitalization of India Shelter is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 625 and the 52-week low is 525. The BSE volume for the stock was 91,537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST INDIA SHELTER share price Live :INDIA SHELTER closed at ₹529.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of India Shelter shares on the BSE was 91,537 shares. The closing price for the day was 529.6.

