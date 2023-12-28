INDIA SHELTER Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : India Shelter's stock opened at ₹529.55 and closed at ₹529.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹544.45 and a low of ₹523.3 during the day. The market capitalization of India Shelter is currently 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹625 and the 52-week low is ₹525. The BSE volume for the stock was 91,537 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.