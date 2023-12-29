INDIA SHELTER Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : India Shelter's stock opened at ₹527.05 and closed at ₹529.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹536.3 and a low of ₹519 during the trading day. The market capitalization of India Shelter is currently at 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹625 and the 52-week low is ₹523.3. The BSE volume for India Shelter on the last trading day was 92,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.