INDIA SHELTER Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

INDIA SHELTER stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 529.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 530.8 per share. Investors should monitor INDIA SHELTER stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INDIA SHELTER Stock Price Today

INDIA SHELTER Share Price Today : India Shelter's stock opened at 527.05 and closed at 529.8 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 536.3 and a low of 519 during the trading day. The market capitalization of India Shelter is currently at 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 625 and the 52-week low is 523.3. The BSE volume for India Shelter on the last trading day was 92,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

