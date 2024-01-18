 Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stocks Plummet in Trading | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stocks Plummet in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stocks Plummet in Trading

8 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 2600.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2559.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indiamart Intermesh stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indiamart Intermesh Stock Price Today
Indiamart Intermesh Stock Price Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was 2602. The stock closed at 2600.15, with a high of 2603.1 and a low of 2536. The market capitalization of the company is 15,470.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3293.45 and the 52-week low is 2179.8. The BSE volume for the day was 49,473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 12:54:22 PM IST

Indiamart Intermesh Live Updates

18 Jan 2024, 12:40:41 PM IST

Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2600.05 as against previous close of 2605.5

Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of 2559.3. The bid price is 2554.3, while the offer price is 2557.5. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, with a bid quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for the stock is 1,228,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Jan 2024, 12:38:45 PM IST

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers

18 Jan 2024, 12:25:21 PM IST

Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2559.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹2600.15

The current stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is 2559.75, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -40.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.55% from the previous trading session, resulting in a decrease of 40.4 in value.

Indiamart Intermesh Dividend

18 Jan 2024, 12:17:06 PM IST

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock is 2536 and the high price is 2603.1.

18 Jan 2024, 12:05:06 PM IST

Top active options for Indiamart Intermesh

Top active call options for Indiamart Intermesh at 18 Jan 12:05 were at strike price of 2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 24.15 (-5.11%) & 7.55 (+8.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indiamart Intermesh at 18 Jan 12:05 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 55.0 (+67.17%) & 27.0 (+110.94%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Jan 2024, 11:57:02 AM IST

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2563.85, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹2600.15

The current stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is 2563.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -36.3, which means the stock has declined by 36.3 points.

18 Jan 2024, 11:55:58 AM IST

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Analysts Views

18 Jan 2024, 11:36:39 AM IST

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers

18 Jan 2024, 11:27:37 AM IST

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock is 2536, while the high price is 2603.1.

18 Jan 2024, 11:27:01 AM IST

Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2600.05 as against previous close of 2605.5

Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of 2578.9. The bid price is 2576.3 and the offer price is 2578.45. The offer quantity is 300 shares and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1,198,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Jan 2024, 11:00:22 AM IST

Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2600.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 49,473. The closing price for the shares was 2,600.15.

