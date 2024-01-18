Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stocks Plummet in Trading

Indiamart Intermesh Live Updates

Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2600.05 as against previous close of 2605.5 Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of 2559.3. The bid price is 2554.3, while the offer price is 2557.5. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, with a bid quantity of 300 shares. The open interest for the stock is 1,228,500.

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers

Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2559.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹2600.15 The current stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹2559.75, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -40.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.55% from the previous trading session, resulting in a decrease of ₹40.4 in value. Click here for Indiamart Intermesh Dividend {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock is ₹2536 and the high price is ₹2603.1.

Top active options for Indiamart Intermesh Top active call options for Indiamart Intermesh at 18 Jan 12:05 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹24.15 (-5.11%) & ₹7.55 (+8.63%) respectively. Top active put options for Indiamart Intermesh at 18 Jan 12:05 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹55.0 (+67.17%) & ₹27.0 (+110.94%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Analysts Views

Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2600.05 as against previous close of 2605.5 Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of 2578.9. The bid price is 2576.3 and the offer price is 2578.45. The offer quantity is 300 shares and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1,198,800.

