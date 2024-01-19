Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 2600.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2550.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indiamart Intermesh stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indiamart Intermesh Stock Price Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of Indiamart Intermesh opened at 2602 and closed at 2600.15. The highest price reached during the day was 2603.1, while the lowest price was 2536. The market capitalization of the company is 15,298.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3293.45, and the 52-week low is 2179.8. The stock had a trading volume of 51,006 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2600.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, a total of 51,006 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2600.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.