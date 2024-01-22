Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was ₹2679.9 and the close price was ₹2633. The stock had a high of ₹2679.9 and a low of ₹2554.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,402.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3293.45 and the 52-week low is ₹2179.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 5885 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2567.9, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹2633 The current data of Indiamart Intermesh stock shows that its price is ₹2567.9, which represents a percent change of -2.47. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -65.1.

Top active options for Indiamart Intermesh Top active call options for Indiamart Intermesh at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.9 (-73.72%) & ₹2.15 (-64.46%) respectively. Top active put options for Indiamart Intermesh at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹58.95 (-35.99%) & ₹13.1 (-16.83%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gillette India 6640.6 55.85 0.85 7318.1 4140.0 21638.54 Jyothy Labs 517.6 -12.4 -2.34 533.0 180.3 19006.72 Indiamart Intermesh 2567.9 -65.1 -2.47 3293.45 2179.8 15704.88 Welspun Living 150.2 -0.6 -0.4 170.25 62.2 14840.64 La Opala Rg 372.5 14.4 4.02 479.65 326.35 4134.75

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was ₹2554.05, while the high price reached ₹2679.9.

Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2642.9 as against previous close of 2642.85 Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of 2573.3. The bid price stands at 2562.15 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2579.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 987,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.54% 3 Months -11.75% 6 Months -16.42% YTD -3.25% 1 Year 17.58%

Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2633 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5885. The closing price for the shares on that day was ₹2633.