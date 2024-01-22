Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was ₹2679.9 and the close price was ₹2633. The stock had a high of ₹2679.9 and a low of ₹2554.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,402.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3293.45 and the 52-week low is ₹2179.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 5885 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indiamart Intermesh stock shows that its price is ₹2567.9, which represents a percent change of -2.47. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -65.1.
Top active call options for Indiamart Intermesh at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.9 (-73.72%) & ₹2.15 (-64.46%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indiamart Intermesh at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹58.95 (-35.99%) & ₹13.1 (-16.83%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gillette India
|6640.6
|55.85
|0.85
|7318.1
|4140.0
|21638.54
|Jyothy Labs
|517.6
|-12.4
|-2.34
|533.0
|180.3
|19006.72
|Indiamart Intermesh
|2567.9
|-65.1
|-2.47
|3293.45
|2179.8
|15704.88
|Welspun Living
|150.2
|-0.6
|-0.4
|170.25
|62.2
|14840.64
|La Opala Rg
|372.5
|14.4
|4.02
|479.65
|326.35
|4134.75
Today, the low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was ₹2554.05, while the high price reached ₹2679.9.
The current stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹2567.9 with a percent change of -2.47. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.47%. The net change is -65.1, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹65.1.
Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of 2573.3. The bid price stands at 2562.15 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2579.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 987,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Indiamart Intermesh stock shows that the stock price is ₹2567.9, which represents a percent change of -2.47. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.47% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -65.1, indicating a decrease of ₹65.1 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.54%
|3 Months
|-11.75%
|6 Months
|-16.42%
|YTD
|-3.25%
|1 Year
|17.58%
As of the current data, the stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹2567.9. It has experienced a percent change of -2.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -65.1, further highlighting the decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5885. The closing price for the shares on that day was ₹2633.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!