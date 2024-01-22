Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2567.9, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹2633 The current data of Indiamart Intermesh stock shows that its price is ₹2567.9, which represents a percent change of -2.47. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -65.1.

Top active options for Indiamart Intermesh Top active call options for Indiamart Intermesh at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.9 (-73.72%) & ₹2.15 (-64.46%) respectively. Top active put options for Indiamart Intermesh at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹58.95 (-35.99%) & ₹13.1 (-16.83%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gillette India 6640.6 55.85 0.85 7318.1 4140.0 21638.54 Jyothy Labs 517.6 -12.4 -2.34 533.0 180.3 19006.72 Indiamart Intermesh 2567.9 -65.1 -2.47 3293.45 2179.8 15704.88 Welspun Living 150.2 -0.6 -0.4 170.25 62.2 14840.64 La Opala Rg 372.5 14.4 4.02 479.65 326.35 4134.75

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was ₹2554.05, while the high price reached ₹2679.9.

Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2642.9 as against previous close of 2642.85 Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of 2573.3. The bid price stands at 2562.15 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2579.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 987,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.54% 3 Months -11.75% 6 Months -16.42% YTD -3.25% 1 Year 17.58%

