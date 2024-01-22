Hello User
Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.47 %. The stock closed at 2633 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2567.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indiamart Intermesh stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indiamart Intermesh Stock Price Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was 2679.9 and the close price was 2633. The stock had a high of 2679.9 and a low of 2554.05. The market capitalization of the company is 15,402.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3293.45 and the 52-week low is 2179.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 5885 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:05 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2567.9, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹2633

22 Jan 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Indiamart Intermesh

Top active call options for Indiamart Intermesh at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.9 (-73.72%) & 2.15 (-64.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indiamart Intermesh at 22 Jan 10:42 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 58.95 (-35.99%) & 13.1 (-16.83%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gillette India6640.655.850.857318.14140.021638.54
Jyothy Labs517.6-12.4-2.34533.0180.319006.72
Indiamart Intermesh2567.9-65.1-2.473293.452179.815704.88
Welspun Living150.2-0.6-0.4170.2562.214840.64
La Opala Rg372.514.44.02479.65326.354134.75
22 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was 2554.05, while the high price reached 2679.9.

22 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2642.9 as against previous close of 2642.85

Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of 2573.3. The bid price stands at 2562.15 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2579.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 987,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.54%
3 Months-11.75%
6 Months-16.42%
YTD-3.25%
1 Year17.58%
22 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2633 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5885. The closing price for the shares on that day was 2633.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.