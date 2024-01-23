Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stock Slides in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.49 %. The stock closed at 2573.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2509.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indiamart Intermesh stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indiamart Intermesh Stock Price Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was 2575.8. The stock closed at 2573.7. The high and low for the day were both 2575.8. The market capitalization of the company is 15436.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3293.45, while the 52-week low is 2179.8. Only 31 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2601.65 as against previous close of 2573.15

Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 2505. The bid price is Rs. 2495.7, and the offer price is Rs. 2499.0. The offer quantity is 300 shares, and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for the stock is 964,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Indiamart Intermesh reached a low of 2496 and a high of 2601.1 today.

23 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2509.7, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹2573.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is 2509.7, which represents a decrease of 2.49% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -64.

Click here for Indiamart Intermesh Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:56 AM IST Top active options for Indiamart Intermesh

Top active call options for Indiamart Intermesh at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.8 (-68.42%) & 0.85 (-57.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indiamart Intermesh at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.8 (+110.91%) & 29.55 (+114.91%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gillette India6523.5-94.5-1.437318.14140.021256.97
Jyothy Labs525.57.551.46533.0180.319296.81
Indiamart Intermesh2512.8-60.9-2.373293.452179.815367.89
Welspun Living145.8-4.4-2.93170.2562.214405.89
La Opala Rg365.8-7.2-1.93479.65326.354060.38
23 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2500, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹2573.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is 2500. There has been a percent change of -2.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -73.7, reflecting a decline in the stock value.

23 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was 2501.15 and the high price was 2601.10.

23 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2601.65 as against previous close of 2573.15

Indiamart Intermesh, a leading online B2B marketplace, currently has a spot price of 2535.95. The bid price stands at 2527.05 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2531.55 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock's open interest is 1,036,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price NSE Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2541.45, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹2573.7

The current data of Indiamart Intermesh stock shows that the price is 2541.45, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -32.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.25% and the price has decreased by 32.25.

23 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.77%
3 Months-13.45%
6 Months-18.33%
YTD-5.46%
1 Year13.12%
23 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2573.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the BSE, a total of 31 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 2573.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.