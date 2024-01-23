Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Stock Slides in Trading Session

Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2601.65 as against previous close of 2573.15 Indiamart Intermesh is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 2505. The bid price is Rs. 2495.7, and the offer price is Rs. 2499.0. The offer quantity is 300 shares, and the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for the stock is 964,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Indiamart Intermesh reached a low of ₹2496 and a high of ₹2601.1 today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2509.7, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹2573.7 As of the current data, the stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹2509.7, which represents a decrease of 2.49% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -64. Click here for Indiamart Intermesh Dividend

Top active options for Indiamart Intermesh Top active call options for Indiamart Intermesh at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.8 (-68.42%) & ₹0.85 (-57.5%) respectively. Top active put options for Indiamart Intermesh at 23 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.8 (+110.91%) & ₹29.55 (+114.91%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gillette India 6523.5 -94.5 -1.43 7318.1 4140.0 21256.97 Jyothy Labs 525.5 7.55 1.46 533.0 180.3 19296.81 Indiamart Intermesh 2512.8 -60.9 -2.37 3293.45 2179.8 15367.89 Welspun Living 145.8 -4.4 -2.93 170.25 62.2 14405.89 La Opala Rg 365.8 -7.2 -1.93 479.65 326.35 4060.38

Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2500, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹2573.7 As of the current data, the stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is ₹2500. There has been a percent change of -2.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -73.7, reflecting a decline in the stock value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Indiamart Intermesh stock was ₹2501.15 and the high price was ₹2601.10.

Indiamart Intermesh January futures opened at 2601.65 as against previous close of 2573.15 Indiamart Intermesh, a leading online B2B marketplace, currently has a spot price of 2535.95. The bid price stands at 2527.05 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2531.55 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock's open interest is 1,036,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiamart Intermesh Live Updates

Indiamart Intermesh share price NSE Live :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2541.45, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹2573.7 The current data of Indiamart Intermesh stock shows that the price is ₹2541.45, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -32.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.25% and the price has decreased by ₹32.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiamart Intermesh share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.77% 3 Months -13.45% 6 Months -18.33% YTD -5.46% 1 Year 13.12%