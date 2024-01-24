Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was ₹2575.8, and the close price was ₹2573.7. The stock had a high of ₹2601.1 and a low of ₹2423.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14591.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3293.45, and the 52-week low is ₹2179.8. The BSE volume for the day was 30724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.