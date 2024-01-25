Hello User
Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 2449.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2463.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indiamart Intermesh stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indiamart Intermesh Stock Price Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was 2493.8, while the close price was 2434.7. The stock had a high of 2493.8 and a low of 2417.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 14654.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3293.45, and the 52-week low is 2179.8. The BSE volume for the day was 5514 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Today :Indiamart Intermesh trading at ₹2463.55, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2449.45

The current stock price of Indiamart Intermesh is 2463.55, with a percent change of 0.58. This represents a net change of 14.1.

25 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST Indiamart Intermesh share price Live :Indiamart Intermesh closed at ₹2434.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indiamart Intermesh on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 5,514 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2,434.7.

