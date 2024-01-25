Indiamart Intermesh share price Today Live Updates : Indiamart Intermesh Soars in Trading Today

Indiamart Intermesh Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indiamart Intermesh was ₹2493.8, while the close price was ₹2434.7. The stock had a high of ₹2493.8 and a low of ₹2417.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹14654.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3293.45, and the 52-week low is ₹2179.8. The BSE volume for the day was 5514 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.